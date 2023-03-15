Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

