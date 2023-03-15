Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,261. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

