Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti makes up 0.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 895.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 75.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.8 %

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti stock opened at $268.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.39. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading

