Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amarin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amarin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Amarin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Amarin Stock Up 1.9 %

Amarin Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.88.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Articles

