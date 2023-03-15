AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,891,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 3,523,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.5 days.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,544. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

