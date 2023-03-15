Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 805,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 741,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 6.1 %

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.30.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

