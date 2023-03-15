Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alpha Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Lithium stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 230,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,416. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.