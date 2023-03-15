Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alpha Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Lithium stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 230,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,416. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

