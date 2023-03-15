Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 1,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIZ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 5,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

