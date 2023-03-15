ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 76,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALPKF. Scotiabank lowered shares of ALPEK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ALPEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

ALPEK Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

Further Reading

