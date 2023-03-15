Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,900,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

ALNY traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.03. 209,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,327. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.