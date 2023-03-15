Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of LBTSF remained flat at $9.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. Almirall has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Get Almirall alerts:

Almirall Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.