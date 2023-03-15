Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIRD. Wedbush cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.
Allbirds Trading Down 3.0 %
BIRD stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $166.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
