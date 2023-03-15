Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.88

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 35593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.