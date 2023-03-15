Alico, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Alico has increased its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
Alico Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 million, a P/E ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 0.81. Alico has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Alico
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alico by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.
