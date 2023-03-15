Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.10 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $123.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00050988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021874 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,244,982 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,081,824 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.