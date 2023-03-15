Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

