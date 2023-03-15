Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Down 0.8%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.63. 63,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 33,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

