Alamar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $292.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

