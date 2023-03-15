Alamar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

