Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Splunk

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.