Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

