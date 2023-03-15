Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

