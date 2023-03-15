Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,505 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

