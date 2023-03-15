Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.1 %
AKZOY opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.15.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
- Nordstrom’s 35% Off Sale Puts the Stock on the Bargain Rack
- How Did Macy’s Buck the Retail Trend and Raise 2023 Forecasts?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.