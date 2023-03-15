Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.1 %

AKZOY opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($81.72) to €80.00 ($86.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($107.53) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

