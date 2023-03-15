Akumin (AKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

Akumin Stock Up 15.4 %

AKU stock opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74.

Get Akumin alerts:

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.