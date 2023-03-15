Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKYA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 141,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 539,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,947,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

