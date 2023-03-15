Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $4.66 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Aion has a market cap of $4.66 million and $5.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

