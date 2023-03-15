Agree Realty Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 161.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 137,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,281. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 311,418 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

