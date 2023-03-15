Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 231,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 532,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,582. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,362,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

