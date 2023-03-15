Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $74,450.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $74,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,647 shares in the company, valued at $724,353.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agiliti Price Performance

AGTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Agiliti Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

