AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AGCO Trading Down 6.1 %
NYSE AGCO traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Further Reading
