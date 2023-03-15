AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AGCO Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

