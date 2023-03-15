Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 5.1%

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.95 ($0.29). 1,715,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 763,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.31).

Afentra Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

