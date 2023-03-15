Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
