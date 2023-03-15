AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 706,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of AerSale stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,118. AerSale has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $784.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
