AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 706,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of AerSale stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,118. AerSale has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $784.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Get AerSale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in AerSale by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in AerSale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerSale by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.