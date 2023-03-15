Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.95. 97,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 103,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Read More
