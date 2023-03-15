Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.95. 97,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 103,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $406,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $406,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

