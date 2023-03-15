Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.18. Aegon shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 968,208 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.50 ($5.91) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aegon

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 218.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.