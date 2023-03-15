Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.77

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.77 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 603123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

