adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($107.53) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.10.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

