Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,507. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.50.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

