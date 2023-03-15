ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

