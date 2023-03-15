ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $17,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

