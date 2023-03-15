ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,775,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

