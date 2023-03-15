abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of APEO opened at GBX 453.16 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £696.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.48. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 554 ($6.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 452.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.02.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

