abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of APEO opened at GBX 453.16 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £696.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.48. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 554 ($6.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 452.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.02.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Further Reading

