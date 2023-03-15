ABCMETA Price Down 10.7% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $2,048.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00033459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00022027 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00211361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,930.93 or 0.99955887 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004084 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,186.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.