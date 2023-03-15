AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6,303.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,001 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

ABBV traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.01. 948,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

