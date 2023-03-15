Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after purchasing an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

