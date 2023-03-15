Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by American Trust

American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 85,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

