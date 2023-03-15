A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:AZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,474. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

Featured Stories

