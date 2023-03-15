8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head to Head Review

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 6.02 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.23 8X8 $740.78 million 0.75 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -5.26

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83% 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Sphere 3D and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sphere 3D and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 8 5 0 2.29

8X8 has a consensus price target of $7.34, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

8X8 beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

