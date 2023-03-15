7,016 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHD stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $70.37. 1,662,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,789. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

